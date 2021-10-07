The Labrador and his owner have already gotten into the Halloween spirit.

A dog and his owner are getting into the Halloween mood by putting on their best ghost impressions.

Ollie, a six-year-old chocolate Labrador, dresses up in a Halloween costume and wears a white sheet with eye holes in a video posted to TikTok with the comment ‘Me as soon as it’s really October.’

Ollie wakes up in the costume, takes tea next to some pumpkins, and watches a Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus, with his owner, Alex Morgan, 22, who works in marketing.

There’s no better way to get into the Halloween mood than by dressing up and carving pumpkins.

“Halloween is one of my favorite holidays, so I generally use the entire of October to celebrate, and I guess Ollie falls into that as well,” Alex, who lives near Reading in Berkshire, said. We have a lot of costumes and decorations for Halloween.” With 1.9 million followers on TikTok, Ollie already has a sizable following, and this video has nearly 300,000 likes.

Alex claims that her videos are seldom highly planned, and that she is motivated to film by what is going on around her.

“To be honest, I basically wing things,” she admitted, “and sometimes I let Ollie decide what we’ll do for a video.” I’ll record it if he begins doing something funny or cute.

“I just started sharing Ollie’s videos a year into lockdown to make a few people laugh; I had no idea I’d have nearly two million followers six months later.”

Ollie’s extraordinary knack of being able to balance breakable items on his behind, including a wine glass and a laptop, has earned him a following of approximately 200 million views.

“Last Halloween, he was doing a bow for a picture, and we had a pumpkin there to take the picture with, and I thought to myself, ‘oh, I wonder if he can balance that,'” Alex explained.

“So I just popped the pumpkin on his behind and he did it right away, so we’ve just been doing other objects since then.”

Ollie is bright and always eager to learn new things, which he and Alex enjoy doing together. “The summary has come to an end.”