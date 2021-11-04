The Labor Market Remains In Recovery Mode As Unemployment Claims Decline.

As individuals and businesses adjust to COVID-19, the US economy is exhibiting signs of progress toward a post-pandemic future. However, despite all of the improvements, the labor market appears to remain stuck in pandemic recovery mode.

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment assistance in the week ending Oct. 31 is estimated to be 269,000, which is not far from where these figures were before the epidemic started.

The Federal Reserve stated on Wednesday that it would begin tapering off its monthly multibillion-dollar asset purchases, which were intended to protect the economy from pandemic-related issues.

Looking at the big picture, however, shows that the labor market is still yearning for better days, with recent news of the trade deficit growing and productivity down 5% last month.

The US Department of Labor’s latest two nonfarm payroll statistics left a lot to be desired. The August jobs data revealed a meager 235,000 new positions, followed by an even worse 194,000 in September, putting a damper on some of the optimism about the recovery’s speed.

Meanwhile, businesses are lamenting a labor scarcity that has hampered their hiring attempts. Several areas of the economy have been flooded with unfilled jobs, ranging from a dearth of skilled candidates to concerns about the Delta variation of COVID-19. Several CEOs from the country’s major corporations have stated that now is the most challenging time to hire people.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated in a press conference on Wednesday that the board decided not to raise interest rates to combat rising inflation in part because he believes the job market has not yet recovered enough to reach full employment. He stated categorically that advances that were expected to alleviate labor shortages failed to do so.

“We had hoped that the reopening of schools and the expiration of unemployment benefits would result in an increase in labor supply,” Powell said.

Powell blamed COVID-19-related anxieties for a substantial part of the unemployment problem, although the economy has also been hampered by rapid turnover in several sectors. The Labor Department said last month that 4.3 million workers had quit their jobs, mostly in the food service, retail, and healthcare industries.

