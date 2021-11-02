The La Palma Volcano has cost the island’s banana industry $116 million in losses.

The Canary Islands are still reeling from the effects of the La Palma volcano, which has destroyed roughly 400 acres of banana fields due to molten lava and debris.

The Canary Islands regional administration calculated that the volcano had already cost the island’s banana sector 100 million euros, or $116 million, in losses, an industry that accounts for 30% of the island’s economic vitality.

On the island’s western side, almost 390 acres of banana plantations have been destroyed, and more than 700 acres have been cut off from roads and covered in lava.

According to ASPROCAN, the Canary Islands’ banana farmers’ association, roughly 1,500 of the island’s 5,000 banana plantation owners have been harmed.

The devastation caused by farmers losing their produce, according to Antonio Lvarez, a local banana plantation owner, is more severe than it appears.

“It is estimated that it has wiped off 10% of the island’s economy. I believe there is more. It wasn’t just the bananas that were taken; it was also the apartments and bed and breakfasts “lvarez explained.

The volcano is still erupting, shooting lava down toward the Atlantic Ocean from the Cumbre Vieja ridge, threatening to swallow more land as it produces a new area of lava land.

His house was the first to be demolished. Then there was the house that his father had built. Then he lost control of his lottery stand and hardware business.

Finally, Antonio lvarez had to watch as lava from a volcano eruption slowly ate away at the last pillar of his family’s wealth: the dozen acres he dedicated to growing the Canary Island banana, which has provided the Atlantic Ocean archipelago with agricultural lifeblood for generations.

“‘Don’t build a house too huge; it won’t make you money; invest in bananas,’ my father always said. ‘The bananas will provide you with a home.’ And it’s correct “lvarez explained. “It was like seeing my father die all over again as I filmed [the lava demolishing]his house. He was a part of that house.” lvarez, 54, is one of thousands of farmers and employees on Spain’s La Palma island whose livelihoods have been jeopardized by the volcano’s devastation, which continues to wreak havoc six weeks later. This is a condensed version of the information.