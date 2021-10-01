The La Palma Volcano erupted once more, destroying 1,000 buildings on the Spanish island.

On Friday, a recently active volcano on one of Spain’s Canary Islands off the coast of northwest Africa erupted again, rupturing two new cracks and destroying more than 1,000 structures.

Nearly two weeks ago, the volcano on the island of La Palma erupted, forcing many islanders to flee their houses to avoid the lava flow. The lava has covered around 1,750 acres and destroyed or partially destroyed over 1,000 structures, including residences and agricultural infrastructure.

Two new fissures blasted through on the Cumbra Vieja volcano’s cone on Friday, prompting authorities to declare “strong” activity in the area, heightening fears of more disaster on the island.

“There is anxiety about the path of this new flow towards the sea, however it is likely to join up with the previous one over the next few hours,” Mariano Hernandez Zapata, the council president, said.

The new fractures, which were approximately 50 feet apart, sent flaming red and orange molten rock streaking down into the sea, paralleling an earlier flow that reached the Atlantic Ocean earlier this week.

Nearly two weeks after erupting on the island of La Palma, the volcano was “far more aggressive,” according to Miguel ngel Morcuende, technical head of the Canary Islands’ emergency volcano response department.

Overnight, scientists discovered eight additional earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 to 4.0.

Officials claimed the eruption was throwing gas and ash up to over 20,000 feet in the air.

Since the eruption on September 19, more than 6,000 people have been evacuated, reducing the number of fatalities.

The molten rock is spilling into the sea in a fresh expanse of solidified lava that covers more than 50 acres.

Officials were keeping an eye on the air quality around the beach. Sulfur dioxide levels in the area increased but did not pose a health risk, according to the authorities of La Palma.

Local inhabitants, on the other hand, were encouraged to remain indoors. People on the island should also wear face masks and eye protection to protect themselves from falling volcanic ash.

Scientists believe that the volcano has ejected 80 million cubic meters of molten rock so far, more than double the volume ejected during the island’s last eruption in 1971.

La Palma is home to approximately 85,000 people who subsist primarily on fruit.