The LA actor who grew up above a Chinese restaurant in Liverpool.

A Chinese-Vietnamese woman from Liverpool grew up above a Chinese restaurant in Childwall, peering out at a world devoid of role models who reflected her ethnicity.

LA-based Jeannie Bolet, 46, is the voice of Echo, the most recent major addition to the famous video game, which has over 6 million monthly active users.

Few people are aware, however, that the robot’s quickly changing artificial intelligence is voiced by a Scouser, with her “particular accent” mellowed for a global audience and 16 years in Los Angeles.

After working as a make-up artist and attending art school, Jeannie's first journey into acting happened almost by mistake.

In the early 2000s, she was approached to audition for a part in a TV pilot when the producers struggled to find a British actor of Chinese origin.

“At the time, there wasn’t as much representation, you know, being the daughter of a Hong Kong Chinese woman and a Vietnamese man,” Jeannie told The Washington Newsday.

Men with flamboyant flair like David Bowie and Freddie Mercury, as well as bands like Guns N’ Roses and The Clash, were the guys she looked up to as a teenager.

“Those musical influences, they were my role models because they truly stood out,” she told The Washington Newsday. They dressed quite differently than the rest of the group.

“They had a way of expressing themselves that I was like, ‘Aw, yes.'” That’s fantastic. That’s something I’d like to do. Is it strange if I draw a lightning bolt on my face? Is it strange if I put on black lipstick?’ Well, I’ll tell you what, when you wear black lipstick, you definitely get a few strange looks, and I can vouch to that from back in the day.” “A lot of my friends and I got a lot of stick strolling down Bold Street with full on – it wasn’t necessarily goth make-up,” Jeannie continued.

“However, I believe that if you walk around with a very intense manner, people can think you’re unusual or weird.”

“I just felt,” she said.

