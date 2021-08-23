The Kyburz Caldor Fire has grown to tens of thousands of acres and has shut down Highway 50. Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued.

The Caldor Fire in California has burned more than 104,000 acres, prompting evacuation warnings and orders. Highway 50 has been closed since Friday.

Following the burning of more than 320 structures in Northern California, CAL Fire stated the inferno has grown to 104,309 acres and threatens 13,000 structures in a Sunday evening update, CNN reported. The Caldor Fire, which started in El Dorado County more than a week ago and quickly became a media sensation, is currently only 5% contained.

The Caldor Fire, according to Dustin Martin, a unified incident commander in charge of the blaze, expanded due to increasing wind activity in the area. Since then, the fire has been pushed east and has nearing Kyburz on Saturday.

According to local radio station KXJZ, Martin indicated that Highway 50, which runs between highways 50/89 near Meyers and Sly Park Road, will not be reopened anytime soon due to safety concerns. Because the fire is burning so near to the highway, tree risks are a possibility, posing a risk to the public.

The post office and the Grizzly Flats Community Church were among the Grizzly Flats facilities destroyed by the Caldor Fire, according to the Los Angeles Times. The foundation, some skeletons of seats, and numerous twisted metals were all that remained of the church. The only surviving portion of the demolished post office was a handicap ramp. The fire is still threatening around 13,114 structures.

Over the last few days, several evacuation orders have been issued in the Kyburz region, including one for areas east of Bridgeport School Road to the Amador County boundary, as well as those south of Farnham Ridge Road. Although there are a few dwellings in the rural regions, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office stated that the order was necessary for “mapping technicalities.”

Aside from the evacuation orders, the US Forest Service announced that nine national forests, including the Klamath National Forest, Six Rivers National Forest, and Shasta-Trinity National Forest, will be closed from Sunday evening to September 6 as part of preparations for potential fire growth, according to NBC affiliate KCRA-TV.

On the ground, over 1,600 troops and volunteers are battling the Caldor Fire to keep it from spreading. Two people were critically hurt last week.