The Kremlin is to blame. COVID Surge on Unvaccinated People Resists Lockdown Despite 929 Deaths.

The Associated Press reported that the Kremlin blamed the country’s latest COVID-19 rise on people who had yet to get vaccinated, as Russia announced a record 929 deaths on Wednesday.

Despite the rising number of cases, Russian officials have rejected the idea of placing the country on lockdown, saying that regional authorities would seek to stop the spread.

The virus began spreading late in September, and the 929 confirmed deaths on Wednesday marked the first time the pandemic’s virus-related mortality in Russia reached 900, according to the Associated Press. It was also the fourth time this month that daily virus deaths topped the previous record for Russia, which already has the greatest total of pandemic mortality in Europe.

As of Tuesday, only 33% of the country’s 146 million people were at least partially vaccinated, and only 29% were fully vaccinated, according to the report. According to the Associated Press, another 25,133 new infections were reported on Wednesday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

People who have been vaccinated, recently recovered from COVID-19, or tested negative in the last 72 hours have been barred from attending large public events and having access to theaters, restaurants, and other venues in a number of Russian regions.

In some areas, Russia’s huge, but poorly underfunded, health-care system is beginning to be overwhelmed by the outbreak.

Long lines of ambulances have formed in front of hospitals in St. Petersburg, according to Russian media. After failing to find a hospital bed for a COVID-19 patient in Vladimir, 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Moscow, a desperate ambulance team transported her to a local government building.

The presidential envoy in the Ural Mountains district, which comprises six districts in central Russia, said on Tuesday that 95 percent of the hospital beds for COVID-19 patients had been filled.

The Interfax news agency quoted Vladimir Yakushev as saying, “The situation is quite severe.”

When asked by reporters if the Kremlin would help regions impose local lockdowns to combat the outbreak, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov encouraged such authorities to reconsider. Regional authorities have the authority to select which steps to implement, but “declaring some kind of lockdown is an extremely unpleasant option,” he said. This is a condensed version of the information.