The Kremlin has labeled 22 people as “foreign agents,” according to a popular Russian news outlet.

According to the Associated Press, the Kremlin has put a major Russian news site, two human rights organizations, and 22 individuals to a list of “foreign agents.” This is the latest phase in a bigger crackdown on the opposition and independent media. The Justice Ministry labeled Mediazona, a news organization that routinely covers high-profile court cases, as a “foreign agency.”

The designation was also given to OVD-Info, a legal organization that assists with political arrests, and Zona Prava, a human rights organization. The decision made on Wednesday did not come as a surprise to Grigory Okhotin, a co-founder of OVD-Info.

“We perceive this as part of a pressure campaign against independent media and organizations. This isn’t something that started today. It’s odd that it happened during the public push to repeal the foreign agent statute, in which OVD-Info was a significant organizer,” Okhotin added.

According to the Associated Press, another 22 people were labeled as “foreign agents” on Wednesday. Sergei Smirnov, the head editor of Mediazona, and Pyotr Verzilov, the outlet’s publisher and a prominent member of the female protest group Pussy Riot, are among them.

He went on to say that the campaign has so far attracted 222 groups and that it “couldn’t have gone ignored.”

The government has labeled a number of independent media sites and journalists as “foreign agents” in recent months, and raided the residences of several notable journalists. The publisher of one publication that published investigative exposes on alleged corruption and abuses by top Russian officials and tycoons connected to Putin was labeled a “undesirable” group.

Two more news organizations were shut down after authorities accused them of having ties to “undesirable” groups.

Human rights organizations in Russia have been subjected to similar pressures, with at least two disbanding in recent months to prevent further repression.

The Kremlin, on the other hand, has denied suffocating media freedoms, claiming that the status of “foreign agency” does not prevent publications from operating.

OVD-Info gained to notoriety as a result of their thorough tracking and counting of arrests at Russian street rallies, which activists began doing in 2011, following major protests sparked by a Russian parliamentary election marred by several claims of voter fraud.