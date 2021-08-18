The Kremlin has designated a Russian election watchdog as a foreign agent ahead of the September election.

According to the Associated Press, Russian officials dubbed an independent Russian election watchdog a “foreign agent” on Wednesday, just days before the September legislative election.

In 2013, Golos, Russia’s top election watchdog, was likewise designated as a “foreign agent.” In 2016, it ceased to exist as a non-governmental organization (NGO). However, it was never recognized as a non-governmental organization (NGO) and exposed election fraud in multiple elections.

It is currently the only group listed in a new Russian Justice Ministry registration of “foreign agents” for groups that are not recognized as legal entities in the country.

Michael McFaul, a Russian ambassador, stated in 2012 that Golos was supported by a US government agency. According to his book, “From Cold War to Hot Peace,” no information were revealed. According to the book, Golos was largely funded by the US Agency for International Development before it was ejected from Russia in September 2012.

Since its inception, Golos has served as Russia’s only independent election monitor. According to their website, the term “Golos” in Russian means “vote” or “voice.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Golos was established in the year 2000. The classification of “foreign agent” indicates more government surveillance and has strong negative implications that can damage the recipient’s reputation.

Despite the fact that it is the only entry in the registry so far, a number of Russian NGOs have switched to working as informal companies in recent years to avoid being labeled as “foreign agents.”

Independent media, journalists, opposition supporters, and human rights activists in Russia have been subjected to increased pressure in the run-up to the September 19 election, which is widely seen as a key part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to solidify his rule before the next presidential election in 2024.

Last year, Russia’s 68-year-old president, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through constitutional reforms that might allow him to stay in power until 2036.

The move against the group on Wednesday, according to Golos Co-Chair Grigory Melkonyants, was “a serious signal of coming rigging.”

“We have no doubt that this attack on the largest community of independent election observers less than a month before the election is an attempt to prevent Russian citizens from exercising the right that the Constitutional Court sees as a guarantee of public recognition of election results,” says the group. This is a condensed version of the information.