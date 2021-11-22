The Kremlin accuses the US of telling “absolute lies” about Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border.

On Monday, the Kremlin dismissed US reports of a Russian force buildup near the Ukrainian border, alleging that the US’s “total lies” were just a deception.

According to US media reports, Moscow was planning an invasion of Ukraine, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov downplayed the claims, saying they may be a hoax to hide aggressive intentions on the part of Ukrainian leadership and that army movements on Russian soil should not worry anyone.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) issued a statement slamming the US State Department for propagating “total lies” regarding Russia’s alleged buildup near the Ukrainian border.

“The US portrays a dreadful picture of Russian tank armadas destroying Ukrainian cities. It’s amazing to watch how quickly a once-respectable foreign policy organization has devolved into a soapbox for deceptive propaganda “In a statement released on Monday, the SVR stated.

Ukraine has expressed dissatisfaction with Russia’s deployment of tens of thousands of troops along the countries’ borders earlier this month. This month, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Ukraine’s foreign minister, noting that Russia’s “playbook” was to build up forces near their borders before invading, “claiming falsely that it was provoked.” Tensions between the countries are rising as the border crisis continues, troops are gathered along the borders, and recent conflicts between Ukraine and Russia over the Crimean Peninsula have erupted.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Peskov attempted to turn the tables on Ukraine and the West, claiming that the US and its allies’ statements of worry could be used to “mask aggressive intentions in Kyiv to try to solve the southeast problem by force.”

He accused the Ukrainian military of growing regular gunfire across the tense line of contact in the east, and said that the United States and other NATO countries giving arms to Ukraine is a major concern for Moscow.

In a conference call with reporters, Peskov stated, “The number of provocations has been growing, and those provocations have been committed using the weapons that NATO countries delivered to Ukraine.” “It’s something we’re keeping a close eye on.” Russia has thrown its weight behind the separatist struggle known as Donbas in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, which has claimed the lives of almost 14,000 people. Moscow, on the other hand. This is a condensed version of the information.