‘The Kop had not forgotten,’ says the national press after Liverpool’s win against Atletico Madrid.

With a convincing win over 10-man Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night, Liverpool secured their place in the Champions League last-16.

Trent Alexander-Arnold set up both goals, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane putting the Reds ahead early.

The Spanish side had no chance after Felipe was sent out before half-time, despite having a Luis Suarez goal ruled out by VAR in the second half.

The Reds’ unbeaten start to the season is now at 16 games, and here’s how the national media covered the game.

“This was supposed to be a difficult group for Liverpool, and a glance at the league standings throughout Europe supports that suspicion.”

“Atletico Madrid is three points behind Barcelona in the Spanish league. Meanwhile, Porto and Milan are at the pinnacle of their respective countries. The three clubs have a combined total of sixteen appearances in Champions League or European Cup finals.

“Yes, there is some history in this year’s competition’s Group B, but Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have made a mockery of it.”

“The Kop sounded as if it hadn’t forgotten that Atletico Madrid knocked Liverpool out here in the spring of 2020,” he said before continuing.

“A lot has transpired since that night, and football hasn’t seemed to matter all that much in the interim.”

“However, Liverpool started as if they, too, were looking for sports vengeance, and as Diogo Jota and Mane blew them out to another early lead, they never really looked back.”

“Liverpool qualified for the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare here at an ecstatic Anfield last night. They advanced to the position of group leader. They reminded Europe of their capacity to annihilate respectable teams like Atletico Madrid.

“They bragged about the enthusiastic quality of players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had two assists, and Mo Salah, who gave Atletico’s left flank a beautiful and brutal going over.”

“As the Kop sang “poetry in motion,” the goals flowed, starting after 13 minutes,” he subsequently added. Atletico was crushed by the overload. Henderson was dispatched down the right by Alexander-Arnold. “The summary comes to an end.”