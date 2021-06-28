The kindness of a “guardian angel” who assisted him in Aldi astounded the former Corrie star.

A former Coronation Street star was taken aback by a generous gesture from a fellow Aldi customer whom he has dubbed his “guardian angel.”

When actor Marcquelle Ward encountered a problem using Apple Pay at the checkout, a woman behind him in line stepped forward to pay for half of his groceries.

The actor, who portrayed Mitch on Corrie and has received critical acclaim for his performance in the West End musical Cats, spoke to the MEN about the amazing act of compassion performed by a woman simply identified as “Lisa.”

“She truly improved my day and restored my faith in humanity,” he remarked. I’d like for her to be recognized for her generosity.”

He shared the gesture of compassion with his pals on Facebook, writing: “The nicest thing that has ever happened to me while shopping occurred this morning.

“So I was in my local Aldi and realized I didn’t have my wallet as I got to the till after everything had been processed.

“I wasn’t worried because I had my phone, which had Apple Pay enabled, right?

“However, because the quantity of shopping exceeded the tap limit in one transaction, I requested if we might split the bill. So you pay up to the maximum and then pay the rest again.

“So this woman walks forward while the person behind the counter and I were removing items off the first section of the bill.

“She said, ‘I’ll pay it,’ and I said, ‘I’ve got the money,’ and she said, ‘I can just split the shopping and pay on my card.’ “Don’t worry about it, I’ll just pay it,” she said.”

Marcquelle, who is best known for his role in ITV’s musical drama Britannia High, requested the woman’s bank account information in order to repay her, but Lisa refused.

“She was like, ‘It’s fine, don’t worry, just pay it forward,’” he continued. I asked for your social media accounts, anything, and at the very least your name.

“Her name was Lisa, and she had short orange-hued hair. She acted as though she were a guardian angel for me.”

Marcquelle, 37, claims to have a goal now.