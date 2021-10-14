The killer’s failed court appeal has been welcomed by the family of a murdered Liverpool teacher.

The family of slain educator James Furlong has applauded his killer’s lost appeal against his sentence in the Court of Appeal.

Khairi Saadallah, a 36-year-old from Liverpool, was killed in a terror incident in Reading on June 20 of last year.

Mr Furlong’s companions, Dr David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were were fatally stabbed by Saadallah while they were enjoying a summer evening after the first lockdown restrictions in England were lifted.

Three more persons were injured before Saadallah threw down the eight-inch knife and fled, pursued by an off-duty police officer. Stephen Young, 51, Patrick Edwards, 29, and Nishit Nisudan, 34, were among those injured.

Mr Justice Sweeney, who described the incident as “unusual and unique,” sentenced Saadallah, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, to a full life sentence after pleading guilty to three murders and three attempted murders.

Saadallah appeared in the Court of Appeal in London on Thursday, wearing a dark pullover and video-linking from Belmarsh Prison, to contest the length of his sentence.

After a hearing, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, sitting with Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb and Mr Justice Henshaw, announced that his challenge had failed.

After Saadallah’s appeal was denied by senior judges, the three men’s families issued an unified statement applauding the upholding of his sentence.

“While nothing can bring back James, David, or Joseph, it offers us some comfort to know that Saadallah will spend the remainder of his life in prison and that the public will be safe from this dangerous man,” the statement added.

“The death of James, Joseph, and David has left a huge void in all of our lives, and we don’t go a day without thinking about them.”

“We were robbed of our loved ones, and we look forward to learning more about the circumstances behind Saadallah’s acts and the many agencies involved with him during the inquest process,” the statement read.

Mr Furlong, who grew up in Liverpool and had previously taught at The Holt School in Wokingham, was the head of history, government, and politics at the time of his death. “The summary has come to an end.”