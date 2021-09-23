The killer who murdered a man in the street with a golf club is still on the loose.

More than two years later, the perpetrator responsible for the killing of a “loving brother” in a vicious golf club attack is still on the loose.

Terry Dunn was walking down Wapshare Road in Norris Green when he was attacked by a man holding a golf club.

After suffering a ruptured spleen and numerous fractured bones, including his leg and arm, the 49-year-old spent ten weeks in Aintree hospital receiving care for his injuries and underwent multiple procedures totaling 50 hours.

However, after leaving the hospital, the former scaffolder developed medical issues as a result of the beating and died on September 24, 2019, just over three months after the incident.

A passer-by confronted the culprit, who then fled down a cut-through towards Kilrea Close, maybe down the loop line.

He is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s who is 5ft 7in tall and wears dark apparel with a hood on.

Three men, ages 27, 28, and 46, were detained on suspicion of murder, and a 54-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, all of whom were released on bond after the attack.

All of them are still being investigated.

Detectives are still looking for a man in his 70s who went past the man wielding the golf club but has yet to come forward as a witness.

“We share Terry’s family’s commitment in obtaining answers to who was responsible for his death,” Detective Chief Inspector Siobhan Gainer said in a statement on the two-year anniversary of Mr Dunn’s attack.

“Two years after the attack, it will be a particularly tough day, even though we know the agony of losing him has lingered with them ever since.

“Terry was a well-known and well-liked part of the Norris Green neighborhood, yet he was singled out for some reason.

“We believe the criminal had a vendetta against him and was attempting to send a strong message by hitting him, despite the fact that he unfortunately died a few months later.

“If you have heard anything about this locally and have not come forward, we need to hear from you – any information would suffice.”

