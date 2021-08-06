The killer who abandoned a naked woman’s body in a field is now on the loose.

After more than a quarter of a century, the assassin who left a 23-year-old woman naked and strangled in a carrot field is still on the loose.

Julie Finley vanished from Liverpool on August 5, 1994, and her naked body was discovered strangled the following day in a carrot field off the Rainford by-St pass’s Helens bound lane.

She was last seen alive only days after her 23rd birthday at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, when she was speaking with a male identified as white and in his 20s or 30s.

Her family believes she was kidnapped or put into a car before being attacked and murdered.

Despite several appeals, investigations, and leads over the previous 27 years, her assassin has never been apprehended.

On the anniversary of Julie’s 50th birthday, the independent organization Crimestoppers has created an anonymous tip line with a £10,000 prize.

Pat, Julie’s mother, who is supporting the anonymous information request, stated: “Julie’s father has now died away, and he went to his grave never having seen justice given.

“Julie would have turned 50 on August 1, and who knows what might have happened to her life had she not been snatched from us.

“I am aware that it has been 27 years since Julie was murdered, but I want to see justice served while I am still alive and for someone to be held accountable for what they did to Julie.”

In the early stages, a core team of 15 investigators worked relentlessly to unravel the mystery of the murder, interrogating more than 40 men in the first six months.

Over the years, twenty people have been arrested, but no one has ever been charged.

Now, Crimestoppers is assisting Merseyside Police with their investigation by offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for Julie Finley’s death.

“Julie’s family continues to be desperate for answers,” said Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers.

“By offering this reward, our charity is assisting the investigation in obtaining justice for Julie’s family. We are here to assist you. ” The summary ends.”