The killer of Violet-Grace Youens is likely to be released from prison.

Aidan McAteer, a child killer, will be released from prison at the end of the year.

In March 2017, McAteer plowed down Violet-Grace Youens and her grandmother on Prescot Road in St Helens while driving a stolen Ford Fiesta at roughly 83mph.

The four-year-old girl from St Helens died, and her nan, Angela French, was seriously injured.

Cowardly McAteer, 26, hurried away from the scene, ignoring Violet-body, Grace’s and subsequently fled the country to avoid justice.

McAteer admitted to causing death by hazardous driving after returning to the UK. He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison, with the remainder served on probation.

People all over Merseyside were upset that he will spend less time in prison than Violet-Grace did while she was alive.

Dean Brennan, McAteer’s front seat passenger who assisted him in fleeing the country, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

Later, it was revealed that McAteer had gained the opportunity to have parts of Violet-parents’ Grace’s victim impact statement modified in order to protect his feelings.

McAteer has broken prison rules by connecting with friends and family through Instagram while incarcerated, resulting in his sentence being extended for a short time.

Despite this, according to The Washington Newsday, he is expected to be released by the end of the year.

He is being detained at HMP Buckley Hall in Rochdale, a Category C male jail where inmates are being readied for release.

McAteer will be required to obey a series of rigorous guidelines after he is released, and any violations will result in him being sent back to prison.

Violet-family Grace’s has been tormented every day since her death and has pushed for the passage of ‘Violet-Law,’ Grace’s which would give life terms to dangerous drivers who murder.

“When Violet was killed, that car was a weapon,” Rebecca Youens told The Washington Newsday in 2019. They would have been charged with murder if they had used something else to kill my mother and Violet.” “He [McAteer] pleaded guilty and received 30% off [his],” Glenn said of Violet’s father. “The summary comes to an end.”