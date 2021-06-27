The killer driver who mowed down two bikers has finally admitted responsibility.

Today, a stoned driver who mowed down two cyclists while speeding in a stolen automobile finally admitted responsibility.

Colin Smith collided with Clare Killey, a mother of two, and Anthony Cope, a father of two, after speeding 72 mph in a 40 mph zone.

At the wheel of a white Ford Fiesta RS Turbo with bogus plates, the 23-year-old was more than twice the legal cannabis limit.

After leaving his victims to die, the coward tried to blame another car, claiming that he was “pulled out” in front of him in Speke.

He was found guilty, however, of killing both cyclists and critically injuring Katy Nicholson, a passenger in another vehicle.

Smith, previously of Lower Road, Halewood, and now of Lavender Gardens, Warrington, was sentenced to 11 years in prison by Judge David Potter today.

Smith now accepts that he “caused the deaths of two innocent individuals” following his “lies” to police and a jury, according to the judge.

“A straight quotation from your letter: ‘I have no one but myself to blame,’” he continued.

Smith had a car full of pals as he sped along Dunlop Road on February 28, 2019, at 7 p.m., according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Michael Morgan, an airport employee driving a red Ford Fiesta, planned to turn right onto Dunlop Road from a side road.

Smith came barreling around a “blind bend” at him and struck the nearside of his car as he performed the maneuver.

Smith swerved to avoid the automobile, sending him into the opposing lane, where he collided with a kerb, two bicycles, and a Ford C-Max.

“Colin Smith gave those other road users no chance to avoid the dreadful consequences that flowed,” prosecutor Martine Snowdon said at the hearing.

Mr Cope, 39, from Halewood, a skilled builder with his own company, was left unconscious but still breathing after suffering injuries including a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

He was sent to the hospital, where he fought for his life for three weeks until succumbing on March 18.

Mrs Killey, 45, from Childwall, an NHS health visitor, was thrown from her bike onto Smith’s car and then 41 metres down the road.

After that, she died on the spot.