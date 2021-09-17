The kid of Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh was whisked away to intensive care.

After being transported to intensive care, Ryan Thomas tweeted a devastating photo of his baby boy in the hospital.

After seeing their baby Roman blue in his cot, the former Coronation Street star and his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh turned to social media late on Thursday to express “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

In what Ryan described as “one of the scariest times of our lives” as parents, the 18-month-old was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in London and placed on a ventilator.

“No words can express how grateful we are to have our little baby home safe after spending over a week in intensive care,” Ryan posted on Instagram beside a photo of Roman in the hospital.

“It’s been one of the scariest periods of our lives as parents, but thanks to our incredible doctors and nurses, King Roman is back playing, smiling, and most importantly eating.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the @nhs and @cosmic charity for your incredible efforts; you two are true superheroes [sic].”

Lucy, a former Towie star, also shared the news on Instagram, along with a snap of Roman hooked up to an IV drip.

Instagram

“As some of you may have noticed, we haven’t been on social media in a while,” Lucy explained. I discovered Roman blue in his cot just over a week ago, which is probably every parent’s worst nightmare.

“Without getting into too much detail, Roman was transferred to St Mary’s London Intensive Care and was placed on a ventilator. We’re all back home now, and Roman is back to his mischievous self.

“I will be eternally thankful to the ambulance service, Basildon Hospital, the CATS team (children action transport services), St Mary’s London PICU, and Cosmic charity for arriving so swiftly (Caring for babies and children in intensive care).

“I’d like to give something back in the hopes of helping other sick youngsters and their families. I’d want to assist with the construction of a new children’s garden area at Basildon Hospital, as it is now unusable, and I know it will bring a lot of delight to the children on the wards.”

Lucy. “The summary has come to an end.”