The ‘keyboard warrior’ is retaliated against by a Merseyside attraction.

A farmer from Liverpool has retaliated against a reviewer who called his sunflower maze “poorly executed.”

This Monday, Olly Harrison of Water Lane Farm reopened his sunflower maze, which has over 500,000 sunflowers.

Last year, the maze was created as a way to reward NHS workers who worked diligently during the outbreak.

Many individuals have left great reviews on the Sunflower Maze Facebook page, indicating that the attraction is extremely popular with families.

This week, though, one critic panned the maze, and owner Olly Harrison was unimpressed.

On its Facebook page, The Sunflower Maze posted a screenshot of the review. The reviewer stated that she ‘doesn’t suggest’ the attraction in her review.

“The sunflowers weren’t ready, weren’t tall enough, poorly executed maze, do not recommend coming, especially for £30?” the reviewer said. It took us around half an hour…. Please don’t come back; I’d like my money back.”

Olly, on the other hand, was not going to take the criticism lying down.

He labeled the critic a “keyboard fighter” and stated he hadn’t contacted employees about his unhappiness while at the event, according to the Sunflower Maze account on Facebook.

“Is this guy for real – you spend months growing these things against the weather and give half the revenues away to charity?” he wrote on Facebook.

“Then someone dashes around, never mentioning his dissatisfaction to the personnel…

He returns home and transforms into a key board ninja.

‘This was my retort:’

Because the vat man wants his £5 this year, we’ve had to raise the price from £25 last year.

“Of the remaining £25 profit, half goes to charity, so if you arrive in a car with five people, it’ll only cost you £2.50 per person. It can’t be a difficult maze because we don’t want people to collide due of the covid.

“You must have run because you didn’t do the bale maze or visit the NHS CORNFLOWER field in 30 minutes.

“Send us your bank account information, and we’ll refund your money.”

Sunflower Maze fans were eager to express their support for Olly in the comments section underneath the post.

