The key questions of switching to low-carbon heat pumps have been answered.

As part of attempts to reduce emissions from heating, UK families are being offered £5,000 incentives to replace gas boilers with low-carbon technologies.

Here are some answers to some of the most often asked questions concerning one of the main technologies that could be used to replace gas boilers.

An air source heat pump resembles an air conditioning unit on the outside of a building and functions similarly to a refrigerator in reverse, extracting energy from the outside air to generate house heating and hot water.

Heat pumps that extract energy from the ground or water are also available.

They produce about three times the energy they need, making them much more efficient than a gas boiler, because they extract heat from the environment — which they can do even at low outside temperatures.

Heat pumps are a clean alternative to burning gas because British energy is increasingly fueled by low-carbon sources such as wind, and they help reduce local air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide emitted by boilers.

While prices vary, a new system installation might cost around £10,000 on average.

It is still a niche market, and as the technology becomes more common, costs are likely to decrease.

Octopus Energy has previously stated that it aims to virtually reduce the cost within 18 months, and that once the Government’s £5,000 grant plan kicks in next April, it will install heat pumps for around the same price as gas boilers.

The grants aim to bring heat pumps closer to the cost of boilers, albeit how much of the low-carbon technology’s installation costs would be paid by the funding may vary.

The biggest difference is that you don’t receive the same immediate boost as you do with gas when you turn on the boiler because you’re cold.

Because a heat pump heats water in radiators to a lower temperature than a gas boiler, it takes longer to warm a home.

With a heat pump, on the other hand, the system figures out the most effective way to keep the house at the desired temperature and then goes about doing it.

You can schedule in changes, such as going on vacation and returning at a certain time, so the.