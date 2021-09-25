The Kentucky Hospital Vaccine Mandate is upheld by the judge, who cites a 1905 SCOTUS Smallpox Ruling.

A federal judge in Kentucky ruled on Friday that a state health-care system can require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, citing a 1905 Supreme Court precedent upholding a smallpox vaccine mandate in Massachusetts.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare can require its more than 10,000 employees in Northern Kentucky to be vaccinated in response to the pandemic, according to a 20-page judgment by U.S. District Judge David Bunning. The health-care system is the region’s largest employer, and all of its employees must have had at least one dosage of the vaccine by October 1st.

The vaccine mandate is “substantially less restrictive” than the one in 1905, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Actual liberty for all of us cannot exist if individual liberties transcend potential hurt done to others,” Bunning stated in the opinion. In that Supreme Court case, the Massachusetts Board of Health was found to be within its rights to enforce smallpox vaccination during an epidemic.

According to Justia, the 1905 case stated, “It is within a State’s police power to enact a compulsory vaccination law, and it is for the legislature, not the courts, to determine in the first instance whether vaccination is or is not the best mode for the prevention of smallpox and the protection of the public health.”

In August, St. Elizabeth declared that workers without religious or medical exemptions will be required to get vaccinated. Employees will have until November 1 to become fully immunized against the virus under the new rule.

According to the Enquirer, scores of employees of the hospital group filed a complaint earlier this month asking Bunning to declare the vaccine mandate illegal and to temporarily halt the requirement while the issue was being considered in court.

While staff have expressed concerns about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, Bunning stated on Friday that the hospital group has the right to set its own terms of employment.

According to the Enquirer, the federal judge is debating whether a private company can “change its employment conditions to force employees to be vaccinated in response to an unusual global pandemic.”

If an employee considers that individual liberties are more essential than conditions, according to Bunning. This is a condensed version of the information.