The Kabul fiasco has dragged Biden’s job approval ratings to new lows; most Americans believe he will abandon them.

Two polls suggest that President Joe Biden’s credibility has been eroded at home as a result of the catastrophic collapse in Afghanistan following the United States’ decision to withdraw its troops.

In a poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University from Thursday through Monday, Biden’s total job approval rating was 41%, while his disapproval rating was 55%. Until last week, his approval ratings were consistently above 50%.

Only 26% of respondents thought the president handled the US departure from Afghanistan well. “Biden’s overall approval has taken a turn for the worst because to his dismal job performance rating on Afghanistan,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center.

According to a separate Rasmussen Reports poll, 76 percent of respondents fear stranded Americans will become Taliban hostages. Only 28% of likely US voters believe Biden’s team is doing enough to rescue stranded Americans in Afghanistan, according to the Rasmussen national telephone and internet poll. As many as 59 percent believe the administration is taking insufficient action.

Over the last few months, Biden’s approval rating has been steadily declining. According to a Gallup poll released last month, 50 percent of respondents approved of the president’s performance from July 6 to 21, while 45 percent disapproved of his decisions during that time period. Only 5% of respondents in the Gallup poll expressed no opinion on the subject.

According to Gallup, Biden had a 56 percent popularity rating in June, adding to the growing dread among Americans as the situation in Afghanistan worsens.

Fears that American people could be left behind in Kabul have been heightened after the Taliban announced Tuesday that they will no longer allow Afghan evacuations, according to CNN. According to Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, the terrorist group has barricaded the route leading to the Kabul airport. “Afghans are not permitted to travel that road to the airport, but foreign citizens are permitted to do so,” Mujahid explained.

While the Taliban is allowing Americans and other foreign people to visit the airport for the time being, it is unclear what will happen to Americans who are unable to leave by the end of the month. The Taliban warned earlier Tuesday that all foreign nationals should be evacuated by Aug. 31 – the same date for the withdrawal of all US military forces from the country.

