The Kabul bombings have rocked Biden’s presidency.

Joe Biden physically represented the grave blow to his presidency caused by the death of 13 US service members during the desperate Kabul evacuation by closing his eyes and cracking his voice.

Biden, speaking to the nation from the White House, lowered his head for a minute of silence before accepting questions from journalists about the brutal twist in the already tragic mission to end Afghanistan’s 20-year conflict.

As he spoke about the dead “heroes,” he appeared to be on the verge of crying. And there was grit in his voice as he told the attackers, “We will hunt you down.”

The bombing at Kabul’s airport has undoubtedly shook Biden’s administration to its core.

After the stormy Donald Trump years, he assumed office in January vowing tranquility at home and respect for the United States internationally.

Now Biden has a mountain to climb if he is to persuade the country and America’s allies that either aim is still possible.

The 78-year-old Democrat was already reeling from the almost instantaneous collapse of the US-backed government and army, placing the Taliban in charge of the few surviving US forces and tens of thousands of US citizens and allies.

His government had hoped that by working nonstop for ten days, it would be able to salvage the situation.

The airlift was going considerably better than expected, with the US troops performing admirably and the Taliban holding up their half of the deal in terms of safeguarding Kabul.

The White House proudly announced the latest astonishing data early Thursday in Washington: more than 95,000 people had been safely transported out since Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Then the bombs detonated.

Biden postponed a meeting of state governors and told visiting Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that their planned encounter in the Oval Office would have to wait until Friday, after locking himself in the Situation Room with aides.

Biden was “serious” and “outraged” throughout a day of talks with national security officials, according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“Any day when you lose service personnel could be your worst day as president.”

The Afghan conflict was not started by Biden. George W. Bush, a Republican, was the one who said that.

And Biden was the first of four presidents to really carry out commitments to end the crisis.

However, as Biden has stated, the “buck stops” with him.

That means he won’t be able to avoid the outrage and sadness in his native country over the servicemen’s deaths – or the political fallout.

