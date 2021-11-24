The Juul Vaping Settlement sends millions of dollars from the company to state anti-vaping campaigns.

As part of a settlement, Juul Labs, an e-cigarette firm, will pay Arizona $14.5 million. The majority of the funds will be used to fight the company’s goods in state legislatures.

The money, with the exception of $2 million, will be spent in programs to discourage the use of e-cigarettes, such as education programs designed to keep young people from becoming hooked to and using the devices.

As part of the deal, the business also agreed not to sell to young people in the state. According to The Associated Press, this is Juul’s second settlement with state prosecutors.

Juul also agreed to construct a retailer monitoring program, in which compliance checks will be done in 25 outlets per month for the next two years across Arizona. Juul is prohibited from advertising near schools, on social media, or marketing to those under the age of 21 under the same agreement.

In January 2020, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit against Juul and another e-cigarette firm. He said they were illegally marketing their items to children and teenagers.

In a prior lawsuit, Arizona obtained $22.5 million from Eonsmoke, an electronic cigarette manufacturer that has since shut down.

The deal is “another step in our continuous endeavor to reset our firm,” according to Juul, who denies any wrongdoing. Prior to the litigation, the corporation halted all advertising and prohibited the sale of any flavored goods other than menthol.

Juul has been sued by a number of states for its marketing practices. The company promotes its goods as a healthier alternative to tobacco products. It previously agreed to pay a $40 million settlement to North Carolina and committed not to market to minors again, as well as to ensure that stores selling its items face comparable prosecution. Not every lawsuit has been resolved.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

E-cigarettes are advertised as being safer than tobacco cigarettes since they do not emit carcinogenic smoke while delivering the addictive chemical nicotine. They are, however, nevertheless addicting and harmful to one’s health, particularly in teenagers whose brains are still developing.

The first e-cigarette was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last month, with the FDA stating that R.J. Reynolds’ product had a clear advantage because it can reduce the usage of traditional cigarettes. The FDA is still looking into Juul’s product. This is a condensed version of the information.