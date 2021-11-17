The jury resumes deliberations on the second day of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

On Wednesday, the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial will begin its second day of deliberations.

For days, crowds have gathered outside the courtroom as supporters of Rittenhouse and Black Lives Matter activists spar over the issue.

Kenosha, Wisconsin, is on high alert in anticipation of a probable verdict. Local law police will be assisted by about 500 Wisconsin National Guard members in controlling reaction to the trial’s decision.

Rittenhouse faces five charges, including reckless homicide, intentional homicide, attempted intentional homicide, and a misdemeanor allegation of having a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18. During Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in 2020, he allegedly killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse, who is now 18 years old, was 17 when the incident occurred and has pled not guilty to the accusations.

Some perceive Rittenhouse as a vigilante and white nationalist searching for trouble, while others say he acted in self-defense and went to the rally to offer first-aid and protect the neighborhood from rioters.

Several dramatic moments have occurred during the trial, including Rittenhouse’s emotional testimony on the witness stand, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder’s yelling at the prosecution, and a slew of controversies surrounding Judge Schroader’s comments that elicited accusations of racism and bias.

The jury has begun their deliberations.

On Wednesday morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder is presiding over a separate hearing.

The #RittenhouseTrial jury has begun deliberations, according to the court reporter.

Judge Schroeder is currently occupied with an unrelated hearing, which explains the lack of activity in the courtroom.

I’m guessing they entered the discussion chamber at 9 p.m.

