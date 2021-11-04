The jury is still deliberating whether a former gubernatorial candidate kidnapped and murdered a 12-year-old girl.

In the trial of Steve Pankey, a one-time fringe Idaho gubernatorial candidate who testified in his own defense when charged with kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old girl, jurors were unable to reach a decision on Thursday.

Pankey was found guilty of false reporting by the jury. But he couldn’t prove his innocence when it came to the more serious accusations in a trial involving the disappearance and killing of Jonelle Matthews from her family’s house in Pankey’s neighborhood decades ago.

Jonelle’s body was discovered in 2019 following a four-decade hunt that included her photo on the sides of milk cartons. She vanished after being deposited off at her vacant home in Greeley, Colorado, after performing in a Christmas concert. Pankey claimed to have information 30 years later concerning the disappearance and requested immunity.

Jonelle had been presumed dead until workmen building a pipeline in a rural area outside Greeley discovered human remains in July 2019. Her dental records matched the find.

Pankey claimed at trial that he went to the police to have them examine his former church and previous employer because he was unhappy with both. He said he had nothing to do with Jonelle’s disappearance.

Pankey will be sentenced for the false reporting conviction at a hearing on Monday. Prosecutors must determine whether or not to retry him for kidnapping and murder.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The Greeley Tribune stated that Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke pressed Judge Timothy Kerns to provide an instruction encouraging jurors to reach a decision, but Kerns said that more contemplation would not change anyone’s decision.

Pankey, a paranoid true crime junkie according to his counsel, testified in his own defense, giving sometimes meandering testimony.

When Jonelle and her family went missing, Pankey was a neighbor. Soon after Jonelle’s body was discovered in 2019, he became a person of interest in the case.

Due to a lack of physical evidence, the prosecution mainly relied on testimony from Pankey’s ex-wife, who said that Pankey unexpectedly stated the night Jonelle vanished that they were leaving early the next day to visit family in California. Pankey’s unannounced visits and statements to law authorities concerning the matter, including exchanging information with them, were also cited. This is a condensed version of the information.