The judge in the trial of a police officer accused of killing Dalian Atkinson has informed jurors that they will likely retire on Tuesday to deliberate their verdicts.

In connection with the ex-death footballer’s in Telford, Shropshire, in August 2016, Pc Benjamin Monk denies murder and an alternative allegation of manslaughter.

Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, the 43-year-colleague old’s and former girlfriend, denies assaulting the former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, and Ipswich Town player with a baton after he was tasered to the ground.

Both Monk and Bettley-Smith told the jury that they believed Atkinson, 48, was still attempting to get back on his feet and constituted a threat to them and others.

Monk’s lawyer claims his client was not immobile on the ground when he was booted twice in the head “as a last resort” after the police had exhausted all other alternatives.

QC for the defense The length of a 33-second Taser deployment by Monk, according to Patrick Gibbs, was the clearest indication that it was given by accident “in utter confusion and panic.”

Prior to the death of Atkinson, who suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, prosecutors believe Monk used unlawful and disproportionate force out of rage.

On Monday, Judge Melbourne Inman QC, sitting at Birmingham Crown Court, summarized the law in the case and began summarizing the evidence for the 11-member jury.

The Crown had to establish three factors to the jury for Monk to be found guilty of murder: that the officer used unlawful force that resulted in death, and that he meant to kill or seriously hurt Mr Atkinson.

Judge Inman told the panel that the objective of the summing up was to assist crystallize the problems for the jury’s consideration. “It’s not up to me – you determine what you accept, what you don’t, and what conclusions you draw,” he said.

“What matters is what you think is important, not what I think is important.”

The jury heard testimony from eyewitnesses, other police officers, forensic specialists, and medical professionals.