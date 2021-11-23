The jury in the Arbery case will decide on the reasonableness of the self-defense shooting and the citizen’s arrest.

After a lengthy trial involving different defense counsel for each of the three defendants, jury deliberations in the case of Ahmaud Arbery’s death began on Tuesday, and now it will be up to the jurors to decide on the reasonableness of the three men accused of killing Arbery’s acts.

While the prosecution claims Arbery was gunned down and was shot on February 23, 2020 because of his color, the defendants claim they were acting in self-defense while carrying out a “citizen’s arrest.”

Former federal prosecutor and former elected state attorney Michael McAuliffe told The Washington Newsday that “self-defense is a significant issue in the case, at least based on the defendants’ statements and arguments.”

He stated, “The evidence reveals that one of the defendants fired and killed Mr. Arbery.” “The essential question in this case is whether the defendants were legally justified in carrying out the conduct charged––in this case, killing Mr. Arbery––despite the fact that they committed the acts alleged.” Jurors would have to decide that the threat Arbery posed to the McMichaels and Bryan was sufficient to warrant their actions in killing the 25-year-old in order for a self-defense claim to succeed.

During the trial, the defense claimed that Arbery’s attempts to confront Travis McMichael and possibly grab his shotgun constituted an immediate and lethal threat.

“The case’s unifying thread is the issue of reasonableness. It covers every aspect of Arbery’s death. The jury’s task will be to evaluate the defendants’ actions as well as Mr. Arbery’s “According to McAuliffe.

“While reasonableness appears to be a simple word, it is the most important factor in judging this case,” he noted.

Citizen’s arrests were legal in Georgia at the time of Arbery’s death, allowing private persons to arrest another without a warrant.

Under the previous legislation, “A person might be arrested for a felony offense that occurred in their presence or that they were aware of. The suspicion of a crime must be reasonable rather than speculative “Richard Lawson, a criminal defense attorney, explained the situation to The Washington Newsday.

The defense alleged in its closing arguments that Travis McMichael saw Arbery 12 days before the fatal incident in a property that was under construction in the Satilla Shores community. This is a condensed version of the information.