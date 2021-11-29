The jury for the Ghislaine Maxwell trial was chosen just hours before the opening statements were to begin.

The ultimate jury for Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial was chosen on Monday morning, hours before opening statements were set to begin, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan announced the 12 jurors and six alternates early Monday morning. The jurors were chosen from a pool of 600 applicants. Nathan whittled down the field to 40 to 60 potential jurors, from which the final 12 jurors and six alternates were chosen.

Maxwell’s lawyer had previously requested that the jury questionnaire and the jurors’ oral questions be kept under wraps. That request was refused by the judge. The judge did agree, however, to simply identify the jurors by number in order to safeguard their privacy, which is usual in federal trials, according to Law and Crime.

Throughout the trial, the jurors will remain anonymous and will only be identified by their numbers. They’ll hear the opening statements later in the day on Monday. The trial will last six weeks, according to the schedule.

Maxwell, who is 59 years old, has entered a not guilty plea to the accusations leveled against her. Between 1994 and 2004, she is accused of recruiting and grooming females as young as 14 years old to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The charges against Maxwell arose from four women alleging that she and Epstein harmed them as teenagers between 1994 and 2004.

Prosecutors said there’s evidence Maxwell knew the victims were under the age of consent, including a 14-year-old, and that she arranged travel for some of them between Epstein’s homes, including his Palm Beach estate, his posh Manhattan townhouse, and other residences in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and London.

Epstein committed suicide in a federal prison in Manhattan in August 2019, a month after being arrested on sex trafficking charges. Authorities arrested Maxwell in July 2020 after tracing her down to a $1 million New Hampshire estate where she had been hiding out during the coronavirus outbreak.

Maxwell is adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing. The British socialite, who has been imprisoned in Brooklyn since her arrest, has dismissed the allegations against her as “total nonsense.” Maxwell’s lawyers and family claimed she was Epstein’s pawn, and that she was now paying “a blood price” to appease him. This is a condensed version of the information.