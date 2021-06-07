The jury for Joey Barton’s assault trial has been sworn in.

A jury has been sworn in to hear the case of Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton, who is accused of assaulting another football manager after a game.

Former England player Barton, 38, is accused of assaulting Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in April 2019 at the South Yorkshire club’s Oakwell Stadium, causing him real bodily harm.

At the time of the alleged incident, the former Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Burnley midfielder was managing Fleetwood Town.

Following an alleged confrontation in the tunnel after Barnsley’s League One match against Fleetwood, Barton was charged.

He sat in the dorm wearing a dark suit, blue shirt, and navy tie.