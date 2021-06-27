The judges for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 have been confirmed, with a major shake-up.

Later this year, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, and Motsi Mabuse will return as Strictly judges.

However, due to the uncertainties surrounding coronavirus travel restrictions, Bruno Tonioli will be absent from the panel this year.

Bruno will be replaced by professional dancer Anton Du Beke, who served as a judge on the 2020 season for two weeks.

“Today we are happy to welcome the return of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, and Motsi Mabuse to our judging panel,” the BBC said in a statement announcing the new panel.

“In addition to our incredible trio, Anton Du Beke, Strictly’s longest-serving Professional Dancer, will be taking up residency on the other side of the judges desk for the entire series this year, following a two-week engagement in 2020.”

Bruno Tonioli, who has been a mainstay on Strictly since 2004 and is also a judge on Dancing with the Stars in the United States, will be unable to participate in the series this year due to the lingering uncertainty around international travel limitations caused by COVID-19.

Anton Du Beke has been a professional dancer since the first season of Strictly Come Dancing and is the only professional dancer to have danced in every series to date, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the panel.

“My loves,” Anton Du Beke said. I can’t express how excited I am to be slipping into Bruno’s brogues for the new season of Strictly Come Dancing.

“Being a judge alongside the finest of the best is a dream come true, and I pledge to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me.”

“While I am disappointed not to be on the show this year, there is only one person who could take my place – it’s just a shame they weren’t available…haha!” remarked Bruno Tonioli.

“Darlings I’m joking, I’m joking! But, seriously, Anton IS Mr Strictly, and if anyone is going to stand in for me, it has to be him. I honestly wouldn’t want any of it. The summary comes to a close.