The Judgement of the Court The Vatican cannot be held liable for allegations of sexual abuse against priests.

According to the Associated Press, a European court ruled on Tuesday that the Vatican cannot be sued in a local court over two dozen allegations of sexual abuse.

The European Court of Human Rights reaffirmed the verdict, saying that the Holy See’s sovereign immunity does not apply to bishops’ wrongdoing or suspected abuses, and that the Vatican cannot be held responsible. The victims’ right to access a court was also not violated, according to the court.

The case of 24 people who claimed to have been victims of abuse in Belgium was dismissed by the court. The victims claimed the Holy See was responsible because of the church’s “structurally defective” response to earlier sexual assaults, including as priests who raped and abused youngsters.

Anne Barrett Doyle, co-founder of BishopAccountability.org, expressed disappointment with the court ruling and the church’s “buffet of legal protections.”

“The church’s dual status as a religion and a state permits it to shape-shift in response to legal threats,” she explained. “No other religious organization has the same plethora of legal safeguards. As a result, the church continues to elude justice, leaving countless millions of victims to suffer.” Both sides have three months to ask for the matter to be considered by the Grand Chamber of the court for a final decision.

According to a summary of the ruling, the European court found that the pope was not the “principal” of his bishops, “that the misconduct attributed directly to the Holy See hadn’t been committed on Belgian territory but in Rome; and that neither the pope nor the Holy See had been present on Belgian territory when the misconduct attributed to the leaders of the church in Belgium had been committed,” and “that neither the pope nor the Holy See had been present on Belgian territory when the misconduct attributed to the

Because the Belgian decision was not arbitrary or irrational, the European court decided it was not acceptable to substitute its own judgement.

The judgement on Tuesday was a Chamber judgment, and it was the first time the Holy See’s immunity had been put to the test by a European court.

Judge Darian Pavli, in a dissenting judgment, questioned the Belgian court’s conclusion concerning the pope’s amount of jurisdiction over his bishops. He argued in front of Belgian judges. This is a condensed version of the information.