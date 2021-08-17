The Judgement of the Court Rachel Maddow (@RachelMaddow) The use of the term “Russian propaganda” by OAN is protected by the First Amendment.

The defamation claim filed by One America News Network (OAN) against MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has been dismissed on appeal.

The First Amendment protects Maddow’s comments about OAN being “Russian propaganda,” according to a three-judge panel from the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

“On the merits,” said Judge Milan D. Smith Jr., “the panel ruled that Maddow’s statement was well within the confines of what qualified as free speech under the First Amendment.” “The contested statement was a clear exaggeration, encased in an undeniable news story.”

“The comment could not fairly be interpreted to infer an allegation of objective fact, and hence did not amount to defamation,” Smith continued.

The Court also upheld a prior court ruling ordering OAN to pay $250,000 in legal fees to Maddow.

The decision is the latest stage in OAN’s 2019 lawsuit, which claims Maddow made “utterly and completely false” comments when she suggested the right-wing media network was effectively “paid Russian propaganda” in one of her programs.

During a piece on The Daily Beast’s finding that one of OAN’s on-air reporters, Kristian Rouz, also worked for Sputnik News, a Russian state-owned news outlet, Maddow made the remark.

In a July 22, 2019 episode of Maddow’s show, she claimed, “We literally found today that that outlet the president is praising shares staff with the Kremlin.” “In this case, America’s most slavishly pro-Trump right-wing news organization is literally funded Russian propaganda. The Russian government pays the on-air US politics reporter to promote propaganda for that government.”

In September 2019, Herring Networks, which owns OAN, filed a $10 million lawsuit against MSNBC, NBC, and Maddow.

In May 2020, US District Judge Cynthia Bashant rejected the case, saying there was “no set of facts that could establish a claim for defamation based on Maddow’s allegation.” NBC Universal, MSNBC, and Maddow had requested over $350,000 in legal fees from the court, but were only given $247,667.

OAN president Charles Herring said in a statement at the time that the network was “pleased that the fees were lowered by roughly a third by the court” and that the network was confident that the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit would issue a more favorable verdict. This is a condensed version of the information.