The judge informs the dangerous paedophile that he is beyond help.

Today, a high court judge lambasted a “dangerous paedophile,” saying his “condition of utter denial” indicated he was beyond assistance.

Christopher Clements sexually molested and groomed a young child, who now suffers nightmares “every time I close my eyes.”

Before subjecting the child to horrific treatment, he offered him champagne to drink and watched porn in his presence.

'Sometimes you have to do things you don't want,' the rapist told the girl.

It was the second time Clements, 70, of West Derby, had abused a kid, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The paedophile, however, chose to deny molesting the second youngster after already admitting to the crimes against his first victim.

As a result, his second victim was forced to go through the trauma of giving testimony while visibly upset.

“In continuing to deny the charges to this day, you display a degree of self-deception that suggests that even with professional help, you do not have the commitment necessary to remove your twisted sexual tendencies,” Judge Thomas Teague, QC, told Clements today.

Clements allegedly molested the boy in Liverpool in the 1990s and 2000s by repeatedly holding the child’s feet on his groin, over his clothing.

He also groped the boy’s penis and bottom on several occasions, performed a sex act in front of the child, and caressed the boy’s penis and rubbed his own penis against his back.

Clements had already been convicted of sexual offenses in April 2011 and was sentenced to 14 months in prison after admitting to downloading, possessing, and distributing indecent photos of children between 2002 and 2010.

He was convicted of possessing further obscene photographs of children in September 2015, when a judge deemed him a “serious” criminal and sentenced him to a year in prison with an additional three years on probation.

For two charges of indecent assault, he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison with an additional three years on probation in February 2016. They had something in common with another youngster who Clements admitted to sexually abusing in Liverpool in the 1990s.

He, on the other hand, disputed the most recent charges against the second boy, implying that they were false.

