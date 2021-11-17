The judge in the Rittenhouse Square case claims that he allowed the defendant to select jurors in order to protect the ‘optics.’

The judge presiding over the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse justified his decision to let the defendant choose the jurors who would decide his fate, citing a lesson he learned in previous case he handled about “optics.”

“I [allow the defendant to choose the numbers]because of an occurrence in a case I handled in Racine,” Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder said in court on Wednesday.

Schroeder described how a Black defendant and 13 jurors, one of whom was Black, were involved in a nearly 20-year-old case.

“It was a Black, the Black, the sole Black [juror]when the clerk—the clerk, the government official took the name out of the tumbler,” he added. “It was in perfect condition. Everything was well, but what did they talk about? What is the state of optics nowadays? Is that how you spell things? That, I believe, was a poor choice of words.” “I believe that having power makes people feel better, so ever since that case…I’ve had an almost universal policy of letting the defendant do the pickings,” he added. “It had nothing to do with anyone’s race or anything like that,” says the author. The Rittenhouse jury is now on its second day of deliberations.

