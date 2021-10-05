The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse case has ruled against sending bias questionnaires to the jury pool.

Both prosecutors and defense counsel asked the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse case to send questionnaires to potential juror pools in order to detect their bias.

On Sept. 23, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder refused the requests, writing to the attorneys that he was concerned that people might not complete the questionnaires and instead discuss the issue with family, friends, and coworkers.

“This could lead to even more discussions about the case and, as a result, opinion formation,” Schroeder added.

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, is accused of shooting three people last year during a protest in Wisconsin against police abuse. The demonstration occurred in response to the paralysis of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by a white police officer and left paraplegic.

Rittenhouse, a white man, is accused of bringing a semiautomatic gun to the event and inflaming the already tense situation between protestors and police.

On Tuesday, Schroder was slated to review the final motions in the Rittenhouse case, laying down the ground rules for the trial, which is set to begin next month.

During a protest in Kenosha, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, was charged with homicide and other offenses, although he claims he was acting in self-defense. His trial is expected to start on November 1st.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers are requesting that the judge dismiss an allegation that he had his AR-style semiautomatic gun unlawfully because he was a minor, and that an expert on police use-of-force judgments be allowed to testify.

Meanwhile, prosecutors were seeking permission to display a video of Rittenhouse declaring 15 days before the demonstration that he wanted to shoot several individuals he thought were shoplifting from a pharmacy. Last month, Schroeder stated that he was leaning toward excluding it.

In August 2020, Kenosha was in the midst of several nights of tumultuous protests after a white police officer shot Blake during a domestic dispute, paralyzing him from the waist down. Rittenhouse, now 18, went to Kenosha after seeing messages on social media calling for assistance in defending city businesses.

Many conservatives rallied behind Rittenhouse, hailing him as a patriot for trying to quell violent protests and elevating him to the status of a symbol for gun rights and raising.