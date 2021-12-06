The judge in the Daunte Wright trial will not allow the jury instructions to include descriptions of his actions.

The judge overseeing Daunte Wright’s death trial began preparing for opening remarks on Monday by establishing jury instructions that will exclude a look into the man’s behavior following the deadly shooting.

On the majority of issues, Judge Regina Chu chose to follow standard jury instructions, rejecting proposed jury instructions about Wright’s actions during a traffic stop that resulted in his death at the hands of Officer Kim Potter.

The defense urged Chu to add details on how Wright disobeyed police orders, including those issued by Potter, the officer who shot and killed Wright, and instead tried to flee the scene by driving a car without a license. The defense also requested that Chu include in the jury instructions that escaping from a police officer is considered a violent felony.

“His actions were irrational, and his own negligence led to the disaster,” said attorney Paul Engh.

Both motions were denied by Chu, who stated that escaping from a police officer is not always a violent criminal and that the claims against Wright can be given in testimony but not as jury instructions.

The trial is slated to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday.

Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Wright in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, on April 11, 2021. Potter, who resigned two days after the shooting, claimed she intended to use her Taser on Wright as he tried to flee from cops as they attempted to capture him, but instead grabbed her weapon.

The shooting was captured on her body camera.

To define second-degree manslaughter, which involves culpable negligence, Chu used normal jury instructions. She said she would utilize wording defining recklessness from jury instructions in an earlier case for first-degree manslaughter, which she claims is the relevant law. She fought back against the defense’s attempts to use broader wording that would have given Potter an advantage.

After hearing some testimony during the trial, Chu said she would finish the jury instruction on when police may use deadly force.

Jury instructions are crucial because they inform jurors about the law and how it should be applied to the facts of the case. This is a condensed version of the information.