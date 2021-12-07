The judge gets a thumbs up from the man who punched his ex-girlfriend in the face at the wedding.

At a wedding, a man punched his ex-girlfriend in the face and then gave the judge who sentenced him a thumbs up.

Dean Critchley, 27, and his victim, whom he had split up with ten months prior, were both attending a wedding at Alder Root Golf Club in Warrington at the time of the assault.

When she went over to say hi, she thought he’d be nice, but he was “steaming drunk.”

Later, while she was outside the venue smoking a cigarette, Critchley’s companion approached her and struck up a conversation with her.

On Tuesday, December 7, prosecutor Paul Blasbery claimed that when he departed, she went back in to enjoy the rest of the night.

She approached the defendant on the dance floor, when he yelled at her and “called her a s**g for wanting to go with his mate.”

He urged her to go home, so she walked across the parking lot, where he followed her and grabbed her iPhone while she was on the phone with her mother.

“He was screaming it was all her fault and calling her a s**g again and smashed the phone on the floor,” Mr Blasbery added.

With a closed fist, he hit her in the face.

“It impacted her nose,” the prosecution said, “and she heard crunching followed by him saying sorry.”

“She remembers striking the floor and having a lump on the back of her head as she slid backwards. She noticed blood streaming down her face right away.” Mr Blasbery claimed she raced back to the venue and sat on a wooden picnic seat outside, vomited blood, was worried, and ran inside for help.

She was carried by ambulance to Warrington Hospital but did not stay for treatment. The following Monday, she returned.

Her nose was split from tip to bridge, but she didn’t think it was fractured. She had bruising on the bridge of her nose and the top of her head.

Critchley, of Pennine Drive, St Helens, was detained and remained silent when questioned.

On November 6, he pled guilty to assault with actual bodily harm and criminal damage to the victim’s phone.

He has eleven previous convictions, according to the evidence presented at Liverpool Crown Court. “The summary has come to an end.”