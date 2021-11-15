The judge dismisses the defense’s second request for dismissal of the Rittenhouse gun charge.

Just before the jury was set to deliberate on the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, the judge approved the defense’s request to have the gun possession charge against the teenager withdrawn.

The jury was told on Monday by Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder that they would not have to decide whether Rittenhouse was guilty of the sixth count against him, which was possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18. Prosecutors expected the misdemeanor charge, which carries a maximum sentence of nine months in prison, would be the easiest to establish.

