The judge called the pervert masseur a “danger to women.”

A masseur was sentenced to four years in prison for groping six women while giving them treatments.

Christopher Barnes avoided prison after admitting to sexually assaulting two female clients at his Mossley Hill ‘Reiki Relaxation’ center.

Six additional women came forward to the authorities after The Washington Newsday published on the terrible aspects of the case, alleging that he assaulted them during Reiki treatments.

During a hearing today, Christopher Barnes, 46, of Wellington Street, Garston, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Details of how he grabbed the breasts and groins of six women who booked treatment at his Rose Lane clinic were heard at Liverpool Crown Court. Between 2017 and 2019, the attacks took place.

The man from south Liverpool had disputed six counts of sexual assault and had pushed his victims to go to court.

Prosecutor Michael Scholes described how each of the women had been affected.

Barnes told the first victim to strip down to her underwear and lie on a blanket.

He stroked the sides of each of her breasts throughout the massage.

He then slid his hands close to her knicker line and proceeded to stroke her legs.

After that, he ran his hands over her genitals.

The interaction was described by the victim as the “weirdest treatment she has ever received.”

“He was in a good position to do it for his personal enjoyment,” the victim’s impact statement said. I will never seek care from a man again. He has abused his position and must be brought to justice.” A second victim was also told to undress down to her underwear, but she refused and insisted on wearing a towel.

During the therapy, Barnes caressed her breasts and put his hands within inches of her vagina.

“When it actually happened, I was in shock and astonishment,” the victim said in her impact statement. I felt humiliated, degraded, and embarrassed afterward. I met a man and started a relationship with him. But when he touched me, it all came flooding back. We subsequently broke up because I felt unclean. I’m on medication now, and I can’t trust men.” “Summary ends,” said a third woman who came to Barnes because she thought the treatment was ineffective.