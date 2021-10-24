The journey of ‘Home and Bargain,’ from a single store to a multi-billion-pound business.

Home Bargains, or as it’s more commonly known, Home and Bargain, is a Liverpool institution.

It all began in 1976, when proprietor Tom Morris, then 21 years old, opened a single business in Old Swan.

His weekly earnings were reportedly less than £100, and the firm was apparently funded using his bank overdraft.

Tom comes from a family of shopkeepers, with his father, Tom Snr, owning V’s on Scotland Road, which was named after his wife Veronica and stood for “value.”

Tom, who is one of seven children, saw several of his brothers join the company as it evolved, despite having employment in other fields.

Home and Bargain quickly gained a reputation for its low prices and varied selection of things, which included anything from children’s toys to candies, chocolate, and household items.

Photos from the retailer’s early days, including locations on Breck Road and Allerton Road, show how it used to look.

In a video on the company’s website, employees recalled their memories of working in some of the company’s original stores in Merseyside.

“The next morning after delivery, we’d always have a line outside the front door because the gals would go directly from the store to the bingo and let everyone know what had come in that night on that night’s delivery,” one woman explained.

Another worker stated: “I was just telling someone the other day that when something good came in, like Cadbury’s Roses for £2.99, I’d be out front on a ladder putting up signs and making my own signs while everyone else was at school.

“What’s new today, they’d say. ‘Oh, I’ve got Cadbury’s flowers – £2.99,’ I’d add.” ‘Oh, we’re on our way back, can you save me ten?’ they’d say. And they did it every morning, every single morning.” She continued, ” “When I think back to that tiny Belle Vale [shop], I remember there being just two aisles, three tills, and both aisles being completely crowded from front to back.

“Everyone has grown up with Home and Bargains, and it’s obviously very well known in Liverpool, but it’s incredible to see how it’s developed.”

