The jobs of the Malone family, hidden illnesses, dogs, and’secret’ siblings on Gogglebox.

One of Gogglebox’s most recognizable families is the Malones.

They first appeared on Gogglebox in the fourth series in 2014, and have since become regulars.

For series 18, Julie, Tom Senior, and Shaun have welcomed us back into their home to deliver amusing comments on the week’s best television.

Tom Junior departed Gogglebox earlier this year to “explore other alternatives,” as he stated.

Tom Senior works as a lorry driver, while his wife Julie worked as a receptionist in the past.

Tom Malone Jr. is a street dance choreographer and freelance model who has worked with a number of well-known acts.

The dance sensation is part of a professional dance squad and has performed with artists such as The Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, and Wiley.

Ruff Diamond, his dance team, came in second place on Sky One’s Got to Dance in 2013, and he now dances with Soul Mavericks, according to Bristol Live.

Tom uses TikTok to show off his dancing skills, and he’s even gotten his mother and father involved in some of his routines.

Shaun is a Manchester United assistant coach.

Siblings and other family members who are ‘hidden’

Lee and Vanessa are Tom Jr. and Shaun’s other siblings.

Vanessa, as well as her children Saoirse, Brogan, and Harley, have appeared in recent episodes.

Brogan made his Gogglebox debut when he was just a few days old.

Louis Malone, Shaun’s first child, was born in July 2020.

Lee, the Malones’ eldest son, has yet to appear on the Malones’ legendary sofa, but he and his wife Sarah welcomed a newborn boy, Grayson Cade, earlier this week.

Julie and Tom Senior, proud grandparents, rushed to social media to congratulate the couple on their new arrival.

Shaun came close to passing away.

Most viewers have no idea what the Malones have been through, despite their witty quips and pleasant family banter.

Shaun came back from the edge of death when he was just a teenager, when a simple sinus illness put him in a coma.

Shaun was just 15 years old when he became critically ill, according to the Mirror. When he was first diagnosed, he was given a 10 percent chance of survival. “The summary has come to an end.”