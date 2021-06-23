The JCVI states that immunization of children under the age of 18 is not recommended. – says the minister

Vaccination specialists are unlikely to approve the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to youngsters, according to a Cabinet minister.

According to reports, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) will not recommend that the government proceed with a vaccination program for children under the age of 18.

“Of course, the Government would look very seriously at the JCVI’s recommendations,” International Trade Secretary Liz Truss told BBC Breakfast. They are not advising vaccination of children under the age of 18, and we will have more to say about it later.”

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 and up.

Officials have yet to announce whether the immunization program would be expanded to include children once the adult vaccination campaign is completed.

Academics have disputed the matter, with some proposing that the UK should follow the United States and Israel in vaccinating youngsters to prevent classroom epidemics.

Others have questioned the ethics of giving vaccines to youngsters when they are unlikely to benefit them clinically.

Children’s odds of dying from Covid-19 are “one in a million,” according to a member of the scientific advisory group Sage.

“The risk of mortality is one in a million,” Calum Semple, a professor of child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. That is a tangible risk, not a figure plucked from the air.

“We know that in wave one and wave two combined, there were 12 child deaths – in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland combined – which is unusual given the UK’s population of 13 to 14 million children.

“So we’re talking about immunizing youngsters to preserve public health and prevent transmission here.

“It’s also widely acknowledged that teenagers who are biologically closer to adults are more likely to transmit.”

“However, younger children aren’t — they’re half to a third less likely to contract the virus and. (This is a brief piece.)