The JCVI does not propose that children be vaccinated, according to the minister.

Vaccination specialists are unlikely to approve the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to youngsters, according to a Cabinet minister.

According to reports, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) will not recommend that the government proceed with a vaccination program for children under the age of 18.

It comes after a public health authority stated that young children are at little risk of disease and that the “risks of vaccination have yet to be completely understood.”

Covid-19 has a one-in-a-million probability of killing a kid, according to a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

They are not promoting vaccination of under-18s, according to my understanding, and we will have more to say about that in the future.

“Of course, the Government would look very seriously at the JCVI’s recommendations,” International Trade Secretary Liz Truss told BBC Breakfast.

“It is my understanding that they do not suggest vaccination for children under the age of 18, and we will have more to say about that in the future.”

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 and up.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the immunization campaign would be extended to children once the adult vaccination campaign is completed.

Academics have disputed the matter, with some proposing that the UK should follow the United States and Israel in vaccinating youngsters to prevent classroom epidemics.

Others have questioned the ethics of giving vaccines to youngsters when they are unlikely to benefit them clinically.

Experts have also questioned whether it is ethical to vaccinate youngsters, who have a low risk of falling seriously ill from Covid-19, when many of the world’s most vulnerable individuals have yet to receive the vaccine.

Children should not receive the Covid-19 vaccine before vulnerable people in other countries have been vaccinated, according to one of the experts behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

I believe we’ll be able to perform post-second dose immunizations in the following age group with some cautious monitoring. (This is a brief piece.)