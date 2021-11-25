The jailed brother’s mobile phone and booze business was aided by a delivery driver.

A Wirral father transferred thousands of pounds to his knife thug brother in prison to help him run an illegal company.

The money was delivered by William Beardmore, 28, to his brother Chance, who was imprisoned in 2017 for a cowardly knife assault.

Chance Beardmore stabbed a 17-year-old teenager three times in the back in Neston, Wirral, while “showing off” to his gang.

William Beardmore sent £6,849.99 to his brother, who was serving a prison sentence at HMP Northumberland, today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Sarah Griffin told the court how police became suspicious of activities around William Beardmore’s bank account and identifying the suspect, 33, during a sweep on the address.

According to Ms Griffin, the financial activity began in October 2019 and lasted for around a year.

Police became concerned about payments from William Beardmore’s Barclays account, she claimed.

The police department founded William Beardmore was sending money to his brother in prison so he could buy cellphones and alcohol.

The money was smuggled into HMP Northumberland by a network of “friends and family,” according to police.

When William Beardmore was apprehended by authorities, he made a series of “partial admissions” and claimed he was “pressured into assisting his brother.”

William Beardmore told investigators he “loved his brother,” according to Ms Griffin.

William Beardmore was warned by the judge, Recorder Ian Harris, that his brother was a “serious criminal” who was “changing money about.”

Chance Beardmore was allegedly conducting a “criminal business in mobile phones and booze” within the jail system, according to Judge Harris.

He went on to say that this kind of behavior had a negative impact on prison discipline, and that William Beardmore was a “essential part of it.”

William Beardmore was sentenced to ten months in prison by Judge Harris. Beardmore, of Rock Ferry’s New Chester Road, had previously pleaded guilty to hiding criminal property.

Defending attorney Holly Menary described William Beardmore as a hardworking father who worked as a delivery driver. He was a plasterer by trade, she added, and had never been in trouble before. His only prior convictions were for traffic violations.

Chance Beardmore had persuaded his mum to sneak £32,000 worth of contraband into HMP Northumberland, Carlisle Crown Court heard earlier this year.

