The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, September 14th, is $383 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for today’s drawing is $383 million, and it will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET.

Keep this page bookmarked and check it frequently to see if you have the winning numbers from Tuesday’s lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, September 14th, is worth $383 million, with a cash-value option worth $277.3 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing, the total jackpot could rise.

The winning numbers for the $368 million jackpot on Friday (09/10/21) were 20-32-35-47-64, with a Mega Ball of 18. The Megaplier was a 2x multiplier.

There was no grand prize winner on Friday, but two tickets for the game’s second prize of $1 million were sold—one each in Florida and New York—that matched the first five white balls, missing the gold Mega Ball. Their second prize would have been worth $2 million if they had spent an extra $1 on the Megaplier.

For the $10,000 third prize, 12 tickets were sold nationally on Friday that matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball. Only one of them paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier, bringing their total prize money to $20,000.

The following are the winners of the Mega Millions top prize in 2021:

06/08/2021 — $56,000,000 (Illinois) 21st of May, 2021 — $516 million (Pennsylvania) 16 February 2021 — $96 million (New York) $1.05 billion on January 22, 2021 (Michigan)

The previous winning ticket, for a $119 million prize, was sold in Wisconsin on September 15, 20. The Mega Millions jackpot was won for the fifth and last time in the calendar year 2020.

The following are the five Mega Millions jackpots that will be won in 2020:

$119 million — Wisconsin, September 15 $22 million — California, July 31 $124 million — New Jersey, July 24 $410 million — in Arizona on June 9 $202 million — New Jersey, February 11

Other recent winners include a $372 million ticket sold in Ohio and a $227 million ticket sold on September 24, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb north of Austin.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery that takes place every Tuesday and Friday night and is one of the two largest lottery jackpot games in the United States. Mega Millions jackpots begin at $20 million, with lesser prizes starting at $1 million. This is a condensed version of the information.