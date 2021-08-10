The Ivor Novello Award nominations are led by Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon.

Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction, and Kid Harpoon are the front-runners for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

The duo has received three nominations in two categories at the awards, which honor creative musical achievement in songwriting and composition. They have co-written on many tunes.

Watermelon Sugar and Adore You, both part-written by Styles and Harpoon and nominated for Grammy and Brit awards, are both nominated for PRS for Music Most Performed Work.

Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go and Someone You Loved, as well as Joel Corry and MNEK’s number one record Head & Heart, will go up against the tracks.

AJTracey, Celeste and Jamie Hartman, Kamille, and MNEK are among the five nominees in the Songwriter of the Year category, which also includes Styles and Harpoon.

The awards, which honor fresh talent, symbolize peer acknowledgment in the music community, with 70% of nominees receiving recognition for the first time.

Arlo Parks, who won Best New Artist at the Brit Awards in 2021, is nominated for the first time for Black Dog in the category of Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

She’ll be up against Celeste, the winner of the Brit Rising Star 2020 competition, for her tune Stop This Flame, and Marina, formerly of Marina and the Diamonds, for her return track Man’s World.

The tracks Gang by Headie One & Fred Again and God’s Own Children by Obongjayar are also nominated.

Pa Salieu, the BBC Sound of 2021, is also up for two awards: Best Album for Send Them to Coventry and Best Contemporary Song for Energy with Mahalia.

Lianne La Havas’ self-titled album, which she co-wrote with Matthew Hales, is also nominated for Best Album. She was last nominated for her debut album nine years ago.

“Over the previous year, we’ve felt the power of songwriting and the stories communicated through music,” said Shaznay Lewis, Ivor Novello award recipient and chair of The Ivors Awards committee.

“The Ivors are significant because they honor songwriters and composers, who are at the heart of all music.

“The judges have selected a diverse range of outstanding music that moves, unites, and inspires us.

“Congratulations to everyone of our nominees, and I’m overjoyed that the vast majority have received their first Ivor nomination.”Summary ends.”