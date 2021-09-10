The Ivermectin Sterility Study that was debunked had a sample size of only 37 people.

The viral allegations that Ivermectin causes infertility in 85 percent of men are based on the dubious findings of a 2011 study with only 37 participants.

The infertility claim was made in recent news articles and memes based on a 2011 study conducted in Nigeria. Ivermectin was studied as a treatment for river blindness, a parasitic infection that is indigenous to Africa and one of the disorders for which the medicine is licensed in humans. According to the Food and Drug Administration, infertility is not a known side effect of Ivermectin (FDA).

Because Ivermectin is increasingly being used as an unapproved and presumably useless treatment for COVID-19, the infertility allegation spread swiftly. The statistic of 85 percent did not come from the Nigerian study, but from a different study that it refers, despite the fact that no record of the study could be discovered in the mentioned publication. The drug’s possible effects on male fertility were also evaluated in the Nigerian trial, which was undertaken without a control group.

Only 37 of the 385 men who were originally involved in the Nigerian study had their data examined, with the remaining men being eliminated due to their already low sperm counts. The fertility of the 37 males with high enough sperm counts to be evaluated was shown to be negatively impacted, however the effect was minimal in some participants and it was unclear whether the effect was transient.

There is scant evidence that Ivermectin causes infertility in humans. The Nigerian study used a limited number of subjects, and concerns have been made about the study’s methodology and the peer-review procedure used by the journal in which it was published. Although some study suggests that the medication has an effect on farm animal fertility, animal research does not always applicable to people.

There’s also no reason to believe current claims that Ivermectin is a COVID-19 “cure” or effective treatment. While a few small studies have suggested that Ivermectin could be useful as a COVID-19 treatment, many more trials have found no benefit or have been equivocal. Some of the research that yielded positive results were. This is a condensed version of the information.