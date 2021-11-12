The issue at the council is being blamed on a ‘toxic culture,’ according to the leader.

Following a humiliating government inspection, the head of Wirral Council has said the body has a “toxic culture.”

A report released last week by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy slammed elected councillors and officers, warning that the beleaguered authority was on the verge of financial collapse.

Prior to the epidemic, the ‘prevailing culture’ at the council was to avoid difficult financial decisions, according to the report.

This has resulted in a significant reduction in the council’s emergency reserves in recent years.

The report came after Wirral Council asked the government for more than £10 million in emergency funding to help it balance its budget, a figure that has now been cut to £7.2 million after the authority secured additional Covid-19 funding from the government.

The council has now been advised to consider selling its libraries, leisure centers, and even its two town halls, according to the government.

Cllr Janette Williamson, the council’s Labour leader, told The Washington Newsday that the council’s financial troubles were mostly caused by cuts in central government funding, which have cost the authority over £225 million over the last ten years, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Liscard councillor claims that the council’s politics have hindered its ability to make rapid, difficult choices.

Wirral Council has been in No Overall Control since May 2019, but Labour is by far the largest party.

This means that some opposition votes are required to get important choices passed.

“It’s been critical that opposition parties stand up and work constructively,” Cllr Williamson added, “and in all honesty, I haven’t seen evidence of that from some parties.”

“We’re all responsible for the decisions we make for our residents, and I believe Wirral has a toxic culture where the temptation has been to get cheap points and get a leaflet out rather than making difficult decisions.”

Cllr Williamson served as the finance cabinet member from 2017 to September 2020, when the cabinet was disbanded in favor of a committee arrangement that distributes power more evenly throughout the council.

