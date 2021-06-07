The Israeli police block a march of ultranationalists in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Following fears that it could revive tensions that led to a harsh 11-day war against Gaza militants last month, Israeli police claimed they halted a planned parade by Jewish ultranationalists through parts of Jerusalem’s Old City.

The procession, which commemorates Israel’s 1967 Mideast war victory in east Jerusalem, was in progress on May 10 when Hamas terrorists in Gaza fired missiles toward the holy city, sparking fierce fighting.

Before a truce took effect on May 21, 254 people were killed in Gaza and 13 in Israel.

Weeks of skirmishes between Israeli police and Palestinians preceded the war.